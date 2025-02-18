Men Admit $577M Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme

Two men have admitted operating a massive global cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme.

Estonians Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, both 40, defrauded hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, including many in the United States.

The Cryptocurrency Scam Explained

Potapenko and Turõgin ran a business called HashFlare, which they marketed as a cryptocurrency mining service.

Cryptocurrency mining involves using powerful computers to generate digital currencies like Bitcoin.

How HashFlare Worked

Selling Contracts : The defendants sold contracts to customers, claiming they would earn a share of cryptocurrency mined by HashFlare.

: The defendants sold contracts to customers, claiming they would earn a share of cryptocurrency mined by HashFlare. Fake Mining Claims : Between 2015 and 2019, HashFlare generated over $577 million in sales. However, it did not have the computing power needed to perform the mining it promised.

: Between 2015 and 2019, HashFlare generated over $577 million in sales. However, it did not have the computing power needed to perform the mining it promised. Falsified Data: HashFlare’s online dashboard showed customers inflated mining profits. In reality, most of the data was fabricated.

The Financial Impact

$400 Million in Forfeited Assets : Potapenko and Turõgin have agreed to forfeit over $400 million worth of assets acquired through the fraudulent scheme. These assets will be made available for a future process to compensate victims.

: Potapenko and Turõgin have agreed to forfeit over $400 million worth of assets acquired through the fraudulent scheme. These assets will be made available for a future process to compensate victims. Luxury Purchases: The duo used the proceeds from the scam to buy real estate, luxury vehicles, and fund cryptocurrency and investment accounts.

Legal Proceedings and Future Sentences

The two men each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on May 8, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Victim Compensation

Details on how victims can be compensated will be revealed at a later date.

For now, those who believe they were defrauded can visit the FBI’s official website.

International Cooperation in the Investigation

This case was supported by international law enforcement agencies.

The Estonian Police and Border Guard, the Estonian Prosecutor General, and other authorities assisted with the investigation and extradition.

FBI Involvement : The FBI Seattle Field Office led the investigation into the fraud.

: The FBI Seattle Field Office led the investigation into the fraud. Legal Support: U.S. Attorneys and trial lawyers from the Justice Department are prosecuting the case, working alongside international agencies.

Key Takeaways

This case highlights the dangers of cryptocurrency scams and the need for more regulation in the rapidly growing industry.

Potapenko and Turõgin’s guilty plea is a significant step in holding fraudsters accountable in the digital world.

However, the full scope of this crime’s impact is still being uncovered, and victims are encouraged to come forward as more details emerge.

If you or someone you know may have fallen victim to this fraud, visit the FBI’s website for further instructions on how to seek compensation.