10 Very Smart Business Acquisitions

Smart acquisitions can reshape industries, boost innovation, and create billions in value.

Here are ten of the best business acquisitions that transformed markets and changed the game.

Microsoft Acquires LinkedIn (2016)

Microsoft’s $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn expanded its influence in enterprise services.

By integrating LinkedIn with tools like Office 365, Microsoft enhanced the platform’s value and functionality.

Since the acquisition, LinkedIn’s revenue has doubled, cementing its role as a key player in the corporate world.

Facebook Acquires Instagram (2012)

In 2012, Facebook’s $1 billion acquisition of Instagram brought the growing photo-sharing platform into its fold. Instagram has since evolved into a cornerstone of advertising and influencer marketing.

Today, it generates billions annually for Meta and remains a favorite among younger users.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Google Acquires YouTube (2006)

Google’s acquisition of YouTube for $1.65 billion proved to be a game-changer. Recognizing YouTube’s potential as a leader in online video, Google turned it into a global powerhouse.

The platform now dominates video-sharing, powers the creator economy, and generates substantial revenue through ads and subscriptions.

Disney Acquires Pixar (2006)

Disney’s $7.4 billion purchase of Pixar revitalized its animation division.

The deal brought innovative films like Toy Story and Finding Nemo under Disney’s banner, elevating its reputation for quality storytelling.

This acquisition was instrumental in Disney’s rise to entertainment dominance.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Amazon Acquires Whole Foods (2017)

Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods marked its entry into the grocery sector.

By leveraging its logistics expertise and technology, Amazon reshaped how groceries are sold.

The integration of Whole Foods into Amazon’s ecosystem popularized services like same-day delivery and grocery pick-up, setting new retail standards.

Apple Acquires NeXT (1997)

Apple’s $429 million acquisition of NeXT was a pivotal moment in its history.

The deal brought Steve Jobs back to the company and introduced NeXT’s technology, which became the foundation for macOS.

Jobs’ return ignited a wave of innovation that led to iconic products like the iPod, iPhone, and iPad.

AT&T Acquires BellSouth (2006)

AT&T’s $85 billion purchase of BellSouth consolidated its control over Cingular Wireless, making it the largest telecommunications provider in the US.

This acquisition expanded AT&T’s reach in mobile and broadband services, paving the way for its dominance in the digital communication era.

Google Acquires Android (2005)

Google’s $50 million acquisition of Android was a low-profile deal that changed the mobile industry forever.

By transforming Android into the world’s most popular operating system, Google ensured its dominance in mobile technology and advertising.

Today, Android powers billions of devices globally.

Berkshire Hathaway Acquires GEICO (1996)

Warren Buffett’s $2.3 billion purchase of GEICO was a strategic masterstroke. GEICO’s insurance premiums provided a steady stream of income for Berkshire Hathaway.

The company has since grown into one of the largest and most profitable insurers in the United States.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Disney Acquires Marvel (2009)

Disney’s $4 billion acquisition of Marvel transformed the struggling comic book company into a global powerhouse.

Under Disney’s guidance, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a cultural phenomenon, generating over $28 billion at the box office and turning superheroes into an entertainment juggernaut.

Why These Deals Matter

These acquisitions highlight the importance of timing and strategy in business. Each move not only strengthened the acquiring company but also reshaped industries.

By seizing opportunities, these companies created new revenue streams and unlocked immense value. The question now is, what will be the next transformative deal?