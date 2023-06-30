National Geographic magazine has made a significant move by laying off its remaining staff writers.

The recent cuts eliminated 17 editorial positions, including the entire staff writers team and the complete podcast staff.

A former employee affected by the cuts said a group of editors were also let go, including one who had served for nearly four decades.

These layoffs were part of a broader cost-cutting initiative by the parent company Disney, which has resulted in thousands of job losses across its various divisions.

The former employee said National Geographic staffers were notified of the impending elimination of their positions in April.

The company also gave a two-month timeframe for the changes to take effect.

The number of staff members affected by the recent layoffs remains undisclosed.

But it coincides with Disney’s ongoing workforce reduction efforts that have impacted several divisions throughout the year.

A company spokesperson said: “Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms.

Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect.”

The person said National Geographic plans to rely on a roster of freelance writers for its content creation.

Certain digital content will still be written by in-house editors, ensuring a mix of expertise and perspectives.

The magazine currently retains two designated text editors, multi-platform editors handling print and digital content, and a team of digital-only editors.

The magazine remains committed to its monthly publication schedule and aims to continue engaging its readers.

News of the layoffs began circulating on Twitter when departing staff writers shared their departure from National Geographic.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions, as former writers expressed gratitude for their time at the magazine and the opportunity to be part of the last class of staff writers.

