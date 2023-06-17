Young people from Wearside will be able to study engineering at the UK’s largest automobile manufacturing plant.

The Nissan Academy is a collaboration between Nissan and Sunderland College, and students will be supported by both college professors and manufacturing expertise.

Beginning in September, students will work towards a Level 2 engineering certificate in addition to their GCSEs, as well as a guaranteed apprenticeship evaluation with a multinational manufacturer.

After graduation from the Academy, students will be given a guaranteed unconditional offer to continue their education at Sunderland College. St Wilfred’s RC College in South Shields, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, will be the inaugural cohort.

Michael Jude, HR director at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said: “The students of today are the engineers and manufacturers of the cars of tomorrow and we are passionate about nurturing and refining the talent of the future. This partnership will benefit our plant as well as the wider supply chain as the North East region pushes towards becoming an electric vehicle manufacturing hub.”

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of Education Partnership North East and Sunderland College, said: “Having invested meaningful engagement over time with our partners at Nissan and Bishop Chadwick, together we have designed a superb curriculum combining GCSEs, a technical qualification and a co-created Skills Framework.

“Leaving the Academy with both a qualification and Nissan Skills certificates, this opportunity particularly gives Academy pupils competitive advantage over their peers, accelerates a pipeline of future Nissan employees, and ticks every box in terms of ambitious education and skills policy.”

Brendan Tapping, chief executive of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership to provide a blend of vocational learning and academic education.

“This is an exciting opportunity providing pupils with not only great qualifications, and high-quality work experience, but also support to develop the attributes expected by future employers.

“This gives our students an advantage in an increasingly competitive jobs market, allowing them to be the best version of themselves.”

