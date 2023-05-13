Peloton has recalled over two million exercise bikes due to concerns the seat assembly could break during use and cause injuries.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after receiving numerous reports of injuries, including “a fractured wrist and lacerations,” resulting from the bike’s seat detaching during use.

Peloton has identified 35 reports of “seat posts breaking” out of the 2,160,000 bikes sold as of 30 April and has advised owners to immediately stop using the bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair.

The bikes were sold in the US between January 2018 to May 2023.

Read More: Peloton to cut another 500 jobs as boss gives company six months to turn around

While Peloton bikes saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic after gyms closed to curb the spread of Covid-19, the company has faced controversy over the years.

The latest recall has sent the company’s stock plunging by more than eight percent on Thursday.

In 2019, the company faced backlash for an ad campaign featuring a husband gifting his wife with an exercise bike for the holidays, which was criticized on social media as “sexist” and “dystopian.”

A year later, the company recalled its treadmill model after a child died and over 70 people reported injuries.

Read More: Peloton to slash 800 jobs and put up prices as it fights for survival

Later that year, Peloton CEO and co-founder John Foley resigned as the company struggled to turn business around as its pandemic popularity faded.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

While Peloton has stated that members who purchased a bike in the UK, Germany, and Australia are not impacted by the recall, the company is in talks with Canadian regulators and will issue an update to Canadian customers “within the coming days.”

A basic Peloton bike starts at $1,445 (£1154), according to the company’s website.

Peloton has issued a statement saying the recall is part of their commitment to product safety, and they will be providing a free replacement seat post for affected units.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook