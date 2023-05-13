The GMB union has submitted a bid for formal recognition to the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) at the Amazon Coventry warehouse.

It follows the e-commerce giant’s refusal to recognise the union voluntarily.

The CAC is a government body tasked with regulating and resolving labour disputes.

GMB senior organiser Amanda Gearing said: “Our members have been crystal clear since day one of their industrial action: they expect their employer to talk pay with their union.

“The fact Amazon has flat out refused opportunities to do just that underlines why GMB members at Amazon are so determined to win this fight.

“Amazon bosses appear to be threatening to flood the warehouse with up to 1,000 new staff in a bid to dodge their legal obligations. They are running scared.

“With industrial action escalating to new fulfilment centres, it’s clear Amazon is facing a historical moment that can no longer be ignored.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon respects our employees’ rights to join or not to join a union.

“We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern, work environment.

“At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company.”

On the rumoured 1,000 new staff, the spokesperson added: “At Amazon, we regularly recruit new team members, across the country and across the year, providing new career opportunities for thousands of people and to meet customer demand.

“This year is no different. However, there are currently no open positions at our Coventry receive centre.”

The news follows reports of increasing industrial action by Amazon employees in the UK, with a recent GMB survey suggesting one in five workers at the company had suffered injuries in the workplace.

Amazon has previously come under fire for its treatment of warehouse workers, including accusations of low pay and poor working conditions.

The UK is not the only country where Amazon has faced criticism over its treatment of employees.

The company has also been accused of anti-union activities in the US, with reports of union-busting tactics and retaliation against workers who attempt to organise.

