Sainsbury’s has launched its first store that will use a fully electric delivery fleet to transport groceries with zero emissions.

The vans will be deployed from the Nine Elms London superstore and will not emit carbon emissions, dust, dirt, soot or smoke, contributing to a reduction in air pollution in the local area.

The 12-van fleet’s vehicle and fridge units will be powered by electricity and also help reduce noise pollution around the 145,000 households in the Nine Elms delivery zone.

The move is part of Sainsbury’s plan to operate a fully electric fleet in all of its stores by 2035, in line with its decarbonisation goals.

The Nine Elms site makes over 2,000 deliveries on average each week, covering 1,760 miles, and the new vans will help save 57 tonnes of carbon annually.

Sainsbury’s director of property and procurement, Patrick Dunne told Grocery Gazette: “We’re always looking at how we can use the latest technology to best serve our customers, whilst also doing the right thing for the planet.

“We’re thrilled to have launched a fully electric fleet in our Nine Elms superstore and we hope our customers will be delighted to learn that their groceries are being delivered with zero emissions, helping to reduce the environmental impact of their online shopping.”

