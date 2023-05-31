SAP Labs India has initiated the construction of its second campus in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone.

The new campus, covering an expansive 41.07 acres, aims to accommodate 15,000 people while prioritizing sustainability, wellness, and inclusivity.

The groundbreaking ceremony reflects SAP’s commitment to minimizing environmental impact.

Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director and senior vice president of SAP Labs said the campus “is designed to be net zero, water positive, and carbon neutral in operations.

“The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by 2025.”

It is situated in Devanahalli, North Bangalore.

SAP Labs’ Bengaluru location already serves as its largest research and development hub globally, contributing 40 percent to its global R&D efforts.

Despite earlier reports of employee layoffs in Bengaluru and Gurgaon, SAP Labs India currently employs approximately 14,000 employees across five locations.

It includes Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Mumbai.

Earlier this year, ET that SAP Labs had implemented job cuts, terminating about 300 staffers.

It primarily impacted its workforce in Bengaluru and Gurgaon.

