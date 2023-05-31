In a farewell message to TCS employees, Rajesh Gopinathan, the outgoing CEO, expressed his pride in the significant progress made in promoting gender diversity within the company.

Gopinathan highlighted the remarkable growth of women’s representation at TCS, stating that the number of women employees has doubled in just six years, surpassing 200,000.

This achievement has established TCS as one of the largest employers of women in the fields of science and technology.

Currently, women make up 35 percent of TCS’s workforce, demonstrating the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

Gopinathan further emphasized the advancement of women in leadership roles, citing a 100 percent increase in the number of women occupying such positions over the past six years.

Today, 30 percent of TCS’s business development and delivery managers are women, illustrating their growing influence and impact within the organization.

Additionally, out of the 3,414 individuals holding unique patents, 794 are women, underscoring their significant contributions to innovation and intellectual property development.

The CEO also acknowledged TCS’s mid-level transformation program, a vital initiative aimed at upskilling employees.

More than 40,000 mid-level employees have successfully completed the certification, showcasing their dedication to continuous learning and professional growth.

Gopinathan shared TCS’s exceptional financial achievements during his tenure.

Under his leadership, the company’s revenue grew from $17.5 billion in March 2017 to $27.9 billion in March 2023.

Simultaneously, TCS’s market capitalization nearly doubled from $74 billion to $143 billion, providing substantial value to shareholders.

Through dividends and share buybacks, TCS returned a staggering $27.3 billion to its shareholders, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering consistent returns and creating shareholder value.

While K Krithivasan assumes the role of CEO, Gopinathan pledged his continued support to the company until September of this year, ensuring a smooth transition and furthering TCS’s success in the future.

