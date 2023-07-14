Haleon, the company behind well-known brands like Sensodyne, Centrum, and Panadol, is planning significant job cuts globally.

The move comes just a year after its spin-off from GSK, the second-largest drugmaker in the UK.

With a workforce of 24,000 across 170 countries, Haleon plans to eliminate hundreds of positions in the UK and potentially thousands worldwide.

The restructuring will affect various departments within the organization.

In the UK, where it has 1,700 employees, the cuts will hit its global headquarters, research and development labs in Weybridge, Surrey, and a manufacturing site in Maidenhead in Berkshire.

As one of the world’s leading consumer healthcare groups, Haleon specializes in over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, and oral care products.

Staff were informed of the impending redundancies through a series of meetings, and a consultation process began on Wednesday, July 12, set to conclude on August 25.

While some employees may be offered alternative internal roles, those affected by the layoffs are expected to depart from Haleon starting in September.

These job cuts are part of a broader cost-cutting effort to save £300 million over the next three years.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve announced internally a number of changes across our global business this week, as we continue to evolve Haleon into a more agile organisation.

“As we shared in March, this is part of a broader three-year programme that will help drive increased productivity across the business, ensuring that Haleon continues to deliver for consumers over the long term.

“Any decisions that involve colleagues are not taken lightly, and as we enter a process of consultation in relevant markets, we are fully committed to supporting colleagues that may be impacted.”

