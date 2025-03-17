Sports Stars Who Lost Millions To Fraudsters

Athletes and celebrities, with their enormous earnings, glamorous lifestyles, and willingness to spend their cash, can sometimes become prime targets for fraud. Unfortunately, several famous sports stars have fallen victim to financial advisors, managers, or trusted associates who abused their positions for personal gain.

One famous instance was when basketball star Dennis Rodman was fleeced by fake financial advisor Peggy Ann Fulford, who stole millions from him and other stars who trusted her with their money.

Here are some more cases where we delve into some of the most notorious cases of athletes defrauded by those they trusted the most.

Tim Duncan and Charles Banks

Tim Duncan, the retired NBA star known for his incredible achievements with the San Antonio Spurs, became a cautionary tale for the dangers of blind trust.

Despite his on-court success, Duncan faced a significant off-court challenge when he discovered that his long-time financial advisor, Charles Banks, had defrauded him.

Banks had managed Duncan’s finances for years. He convinced Duncan to invest in companies where Banks had a personal financial stake.

Unfortunately, Banks misled Duncan about the nature of these investments, resulting in a loss of more than $7.5 million.

In 2017, Banks was sentenced to four years in prison for his fraudulent activities.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tom Collins

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the greatest basketball players in history, was also a victim of financial fraud. His long-time business manager, Tom Collins, took advantage of Abdul-Jabbar’s trust, defrauding him of millions.

Abdul-Jabbar eventually sued Collins after discovering the extent of the mismanagement and unauthorized investments. Although he managed to recover some of his lost wealth, the damage was severe, highlighting the risks even the most cautious athletes can face.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with whatjobs Post Jobs

Vince Young and Ronnie Peoples

Vince Young, the former NFL quarterback, experienced a dramatic fall from financial grace, largely due to the actions of his financial advisor, Ronnie Peoples.

Despite earning over $34 million during his NFL career, Young found himself in financial ruin.

Peoples forged Young’s signature on financial documents and misappropriated millions of dollars.

The combination of these fraudulent activities and other financial missteps led to Young filing for bankruptcy, a fate that shocked many of his fans.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with whatjobs Post Jobs

Mike Tyson and Don King

Mike Tyson, a former heavyweight boxing champion, is another athlete who faced financial turmoil, in part due to the actions of his promoter, Don King. Tyson earned hundreds of millions during his career, but financial mismanagement and exploitation played a role in his eventual bankruptcy.

Tyson accused King of skimming millions of dollars from his earnings and subsequently filed a $100 million lawsuit against him. The case was settled out of court for $14 million, but the financial damage to Tyson was already done, contributing to his well-publicized financial woes.