Tech Mahindra is facing legal action by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over accusations of unfair treatment towards a deaf job applicant.

Robert Rademacher, who was deaf, was interviewed for an automation engineer position with Tech Mahindra.

However, the company abruptly halted the interview, citing concerns about accommodating an onsite sign-language interpreter.

The EEOC statement said: “Tech Mahindra followed up with an email telling him, ‘While you have the perfect skill set for this role it would be a challenge having an interpreter onsite.’

“Rademacher explained that an onsite interpreter was not necessary, as there was technology that could allow for virtual interpretation.

“Tech Mahindra still refused to hire him.”

