The role of a CEO is one of the most prestigious and lucrative positions in an organization.

The highest-paid CEOs in the world govern some of the most successful businesses globally, and their compensation packages reflect their significant contributions.

Here are what the top 10 highest-paid CEOs earned in 2022.

At the time of writing, we are only halfway through 2023, so no one is quite sure how much they will make by the end of the year so we’ll talk about the last full year.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla tops the list of the highest-paid CEOs in the world.

In 2022, his total annual compensation was $10.077 billion.

Musk’s earnings come primarily from stock options that vest when the company reaches certain market capitalization and growth milestones.

Robert Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian Automotive, is another high-earner.

His total annual compensation in 2022 was $2.289 billion.

Scaringe founded Rivian Automotive, an electric vehicle manufacturer, and has been instrumental in its growth.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, earned $853 million in 2022.

Cook has been with Apple for many years and took over as CEO in 2011, following the death of the company’s co-founder, Steve Jobs.

The UK’s best-paid CEO

One of the wealthiest CEOs in the UK is James Ratcliffe, the founder of Ineos, a multinational chemicals company.

Ratcliffe was reported to have an estimated net worth of $15.3 billion at the end of 2022, making him one of the richest people in the UK.

Peter Rawlinson, the CEO of Lucid, another electric vehicle manufacturer, earned $575 million in 2022.

Rawlinson has been instrumental in leading Lucid’s growth and development.

Tom Siebel, the CEO of C3.ai, a leading provider of enterprise AI software, earned $343 million in 2022. Siebel has been with C3.ai since its inception and has played a key role in its growth.

Sue Nabi, the CEO of Coty, a multinational beauty company, earned $283 million in 2022.

Nabi has been with Coty since 2020 and has led the company through a period of significant change.

Joe Bae, the co-CEO of KKR, a global investment firm, earned $279 million in 2022. Bae has been with KKR for over two decades and has played a key role in its growth.

Tomer Weingarten, the CEO of SentinelOne, a cybersecurity company, earned $275 million in 2022. Weingarten co-founded SentinelOne and has been instrumental in its growth.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, is one of the highest-paid CEOs in the world.

His annual compensation is $280.6 million. Pichai has been with Google since 2004 and has held various positions within the company before becoming CEO in 2015.

He is also one of the most prominent CEOs from India, leading one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

