India is a cricket-mad country, and it’s Google searches last year proved that.

The IPL is a massively popular worldwide sports event which attracts the best players from around the world.

And Indians are clearly fanatical about it was it was the most searched term in the country in 2022.

READ MORE: The most searched for employment terms on Google so far in 2023

“Cricket” itself was also the 10th most searched term.

In second place was the term “Cowin app”, which is the country’s Covid Vaccine certification, which would be vitally important for travel and work.

Football is also a massive draw in India, with fans searching heavily for “FIFA World Cup”, around the event in Qatar last autumn.

Away from sport, in fourth place was “Agnipath Scheme”, which is a tour of duty style scheme approved by the Government of India in June.

It is designed for the recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces.

The most searched person was the controversial politician Nupur Sharma.

She hit the headlines in June last year after making hugely offensive comments about the Prophet Muhammed, which incensed Indian Muslims and Muslims around the world.

The movie “The Kashimir Files” and cocktails like “Pornstar Martini” and “Sex on the Beach” were also heavily searched.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Here are the top 10 most searched for terms in India in 2022:

IPL Cowin app FIFA World Cup Agnipath Scheme The Kashmir Files Nupur Sharma Pornstar Martini Sex on the beach In video Cricket

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.