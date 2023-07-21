The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has proposed government to collaborate with international agencies and other countries to form a global agency responsible for AI’s ethical use.

TRAI’s consultation paper suggests a domestic AI regulatory authority in India with a “risk-based framework” approach.

Its move aligns with Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, who has previously advocated for an international regulatory body for AI similar to those governing nuclear power.

The increasing importance of AI in various industries, including entertainment, journalism, and core jobs, has made it a significant topic of discussion among technologists and policymakers worldwide.

The Indian IT Ministry is working on the draft Digital India Bill to regulate AI usage, focusing on user safety.

To promote responsible AI development in India, TRAI emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive regulatory framework applicable across sectors.

This framework would entail stringent regulation of high-risk AI use cases directly impacting humans through legally binding obligations.

TRAI proposed the establishment of an independent statutory body, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI), to oversee responsible AI development and use cases within the country.

The responsibilities of AIDAI would encompass managing data digitization, sharing, and monetization within India, and defining principles for responsible AI use cases based on risk assessment.

The authority would ensure these principles are applied at every phase of the AI framework lifecycle, including design, development, validation, deployment, monitoring, and refinement.

TRAI further suggested the formation of a multi-stakeholder body (MSB) to serve as an advisory agency to AIDAI.

The MSB would consist of representatives from the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Home Affairs, along with legal and cybersecurity experts.

