India’s second-largest software services exporter, Infosys, has announced a significant five-year deal.

The company has signed an agreement with an existing client to deliver artificial intelligence and automation services, with a target expenditure of approximately $2 billion.

The deal encompasses various AI and automation-related services, including development, modernization, and maintenance.

Read More: Wipro to invest $1 billion in AI over next three years

The client’s identity remains confidential.

This development comes as the global business landscape witnesses a surge in AI investments.

It follows the success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s generative chatbot, ChatGPT, in late 2022.

Companies globally are intensifying their efforts to capitalize on AI capabilities in response to these advancements.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Infosys’ move comes after Tata’s recent announcement of training 25,000 engineers to obtain certification in Microsoft’s Azure Open AI.

Similarly, Wipro plans to invest $1 billion in AI over three years.

In May, Infosys launched Infosys Topaz, a platform focused on generative AI.

The company is scheduled to release its first-quarter results on Thursday, July 20, unveiling the financial impact of this strategic deal.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.