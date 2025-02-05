Trump’s Return to Office Order Sparks Debate on Workplace Flexibility

President Donald Trump’s first week back in office reignited the return-to-office (RTO) debate, as he ordered federal employees to return to in-person work full-time.

Trump’s move focuses on government employees, but his move has reignited the debate about office working and workplace flexibility.

The move has drawn mixed reactions, with workplace experts weighing in on how it could impact productivity, employee satisfaction, and company culture.

Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong and organizational psychologist Adam Grant recently discussed these issues on CNBC’s Squawk Box, offering insights into the evolving workplace landscape. Here are four key takeaways from their conversation.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Employees May Leave Companies That Ignore Well-Being

Adam Grant described today’s workplace as a “pendulum shift” between prioritizing employees and focusing solely on performance or profit.

He emphasized that supporting worker well-being isn’t just about kindness—it drives results.

He said:

“Caring about people is the best way to drive performance.”

Studies back this up, showing companies with employee-centric cultures often outperform rigid, results-driven organizations.

Ignoring worker well-being may lead to higher turnover and lower engagement.

Job Seekers Want More Transparency

Workplace transparency has become a crucial factor in talent attraction and retention.

Sutherland-Wong pointed out that a decade ago, many employers dismissed workplace reviews and employee feedback.

He said:

“They had their heads in the sand. “You fast forward to today, I think employers are much more constructive.”

Now, companies that prioritize open communication and employee engagement gain a competitive advantage in the job market.

Workers expect clear policies, fair treatment, and a voice in company decisions.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Flexibility Remains a Key Priority

While the RTO push is gaining momentum, data suggests that remote work has benefits.

Grant said:

“One of my biggest frustrations with corporate and government policy is that people make choices based on opinion rather than evidence.”

He cited research on federal patent examiners that found remote workers were more productive.

Grant warned failing to learn from such studies could lead to policies that hinder workplace efficiency. Instead of simply requiring in-office work, businesses should focus on creating a culture that fosters both flexibility and collaboration.

Scaling Back DEI Efforts Could Have Consequences

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) remain hot topics in corporate America.

Some companies have reduced DEI initiatives in recent years, but Sutherland-Wong stressed that diversity is a long-term business strategy, not a passing trend.

He said:

“If you go back 18 years ago when we first started having workplace reviews, diversity was already a key issue.”

Grant added DEI was originally meant to create opportunities for talented individuals who lacked access and to ensure a sense of belonging.

“Those imperatives don’t go away,” he said.

Research has consistently shown diverse teams drive innovation and improve business performance.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The Future of Work: Balancing Structure and Flexibility

Trump’s RTO mandate is just one piece of the larger conversation about the future of work.

While some companies push for more in-office time, data suggests that employee satisfaction, transparency, and flexibility play critical roles in workplace success.

As businesses navigate these shifts, the challenge will be balancing operational needs with employee expectations—because in today’s job market, worker priorities matter more than ever.