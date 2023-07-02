Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has reportedly pushed for the company’s reinstatement into an industry group focused on combating child sexual abuse online.

After letting its membership lapse, Twitter will now pay annual dues of $40,000 to rejoin the Tech Coalition.

Yaccarino’s decision, which comes shortly after assuming the role earlier this month, reflects her commitment to addressing advertisers’ concerns about brand safety.

Many advertisers had reduced their presence on Twitter due to worries about content moderation and the platform’s overall safety for their ads, particularly during Elon Musk’s leadership takeover.

Twitter’s membership with the Tech Coalition expired at the end of March as part of the company’s cost-cutting measures and financial scrutiny.

The group issued a $40,000 invoice to Twitter on Thursday, June 29, as disclosed in a document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The Tech Coalition, a prominent industry group, includes major tech companies such as Meta Platforms, Google, Microsoft, Snap, and TikTok among its members.

Its primary focus is to share information on emerging threats to child safety.

The Tech Coalition has not provided any comments regarding Twitter’s membership status.

David Thiel, Chief Technologist of the Stanford Internet Observatory, said the group members share information on child safety threats.

He said: “Being absent from that child safety ecosystem means being in the dark in regard to any number of cross-platform threats.”

Elon Musk has said combating child sexual abuse material is Twitter’s top priority, and the platform strictly prohibits the promotion or display of such exploitative content.

However, in early June, Stanford University researchers reported Twitter’s failure to prevent numerous known instances of child sexual abuse images from being posted on the platform in recent months.

The issue appeared to have been resolved by Twitter in May, according to the researchers’ findings.

