The United Nations’ labor standards body has called on the UK government to revise its contentious new strikes laws, citing concerns about potential violations of the fundamental rights of British workers.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), a UN agency, urged the UK to ensure that its existing and proposed legislation aligns with international regulations on freedom of association.

The ILO further recommended that the government seek technical assistance from the agency’s experts.

Read More: Amazon workers in Coventry vote for extended strikes

Additionally, the ILO stated that the UK should permit electronic balloting for unions instead of relying solely on strictly regulated postal votes.

It also emphasized the need for improved consultation with unions and advised limitations on government powers to prevent interference with the autonomy and functioning of workers’ and employers’ organizations.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), the main union body in the UK, described the ILO’s conclusions, delivered by a committee on labor standards, as a significant reprimand for the UK government.

Read More: UPS workers to strike over pay and benefits

The TUC had lodged a complaint against the government in September, alleging measures had been taken to undermine the right to strike, a right protected by an ILO convention since 1948.

This intervention by the ILO comes ahead of the first anniversary of the largest wave of industrial action seen in Britain in three decades.

Since June 21, 2022, workers across various sectors, including rail, private, and public, have engaged in protests for improved pay and working conditions.

Read More: Hollywood actors could strike as pay row continues

Warehouse and port workers, Royal Mail employees, junior doctors, teachers, and even barristers have taken part in these demonstrations.

The committee’s conclusions represent a setback for the UK government, which had consistently denied allegations of deliberate attacks on the right to strike and had argued that its rules were supported by the ILO.

Paul Nowak, the TUC’s general secretary, said: “This is hugely embarrassing for the Conservative government and speaks to the scale of anti-union attacks on their watch.

Read More: UK civil servants to continue strikes despite improved pay offer from government

“The right to strike is a fundamental freedom. But the Conservatives are attacking it in broad daylight with the draconian strikes bill.”

The government’s strikes (minimum service levels) bill, led by former business minister Grant Shapps, is currently in its final stages in parliament.

The bill proposes mandatory work attendance during industrial action in various sectors, including healthcare, fire and rescue services, education, transportation, nuclear decommissioning, and border security. The police, army, and certain prison officers are already prohibited from striking.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Critics have raised concerns about the new legislation, including increasing the minimum notice period for industrial action from two weeks to four and raising the threshold of support for industrial action from 50 percent of members.

Moreover, a law was passed last year allowing companies to employ agency workers to replace striking staff.

The UK’s representative agreed to report back on progress in addressing the issues raised by the committee by September 1.

A government spokesperson said: “The right to join a union and organise is protected in law, but the British people also expect the government to act in circumstances where their rights and freedoms are being disproportionately impacted by strikes.

“That is why we have introduced legislation to implement minimum service levels, which are common across many countries, including in the EU.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook