Look Out For Scam Job Adverts: Here’s How To Spot Them

Job seekers see hundreds of job adverts – and criminals know that.

Crooks are now using job adverts to target people, stealing their money and personal information.

The Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) in the UK has identified seven signs the job you’re about to apply for might not be as it seems.

Here are the red flags you need to be aware of:

Poorly written advertisements

Legitimate job adverts should include roles and responsibilities, desired experience, working hours and expectations, and salary.

Job adverts that withhold basic information should be treated as suspicious.

Check if the contact details provided are legitimate.

Look out for a direct contact person or email address.

Be wary if there is no point of contact linked with a job advert.

Unrealistic salary

If the salary does not seem to match the role, this could be a way of drawing you into a job that does not actually exist in order to gather personal information or bank details.

Job offer without interview

Being offered a job without having met a member of the hiring company is a red flag.

Always ask to meet face-to-face or online with the hiring manager.

Being asked for money

Never send money before starting a job.

This includes for training, uniforms, or DBS checks.

These, almost always, should be provided by the employer.

Illegitimate companies or emails

If you are unsure of the legitimacy of a company, you can check this using Companies House via GOV UK.

Non-UK Domains

If the domain is outside the UK, ensure to look into the company further.

Online jobs can be legitimate but require extra vigilance.