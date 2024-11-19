Home » Crime and Fraud • Spotlight • US business news » 10 CEOs Who Went to Prison

10 CEOs Who Went to Prison

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/what-news-topical/10-ceos-who-went-to-prison

By Hugh Fort in Crime and Fraud, posted November 19, 2024

Link

The corridors of corporate power often seem far removed from the consequences of unlawful behavior, but CEOs can, and do, take the blame and the punishment. However, the following CEOs found that their high-flying careers, corporate power and massive salaries could not protect them from the law. Each was handed a prison sentence for their role in some of the most significant corporate scandals in recent history. Bernard Ebbers of WorldCom Bernard Ebbers, Chairman and CEO of WorldCom and member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC) Ebbers found himself at the heart of an $11 billion accounting fraud, leading to a bankruptcy that shook the global telecom industry. As CEO, Ebbers was accused of orchestrating the fraud to meet Wall Street expectations and maintain WorldCom’s stock price. In 2005, he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison, a stark warning to executives about the severe consequences of corporate dishonesty.

Read the full story here.

Jeffrey Skilling, the former CEO of Enron

Jeffrey Skilling played a pivotal role in one of the most infamous corporate frauds. Skilling’s management led to accounting practices that hid billions in debt from failed projects and ventures. When Enron filed for bankruptcy in 2001, it was the largest in U.S. history at the time. Skilling was sentenced in 2006 to 24 years in prison after being convicted of 19 counts of fraud, insider trading, and other charges.

The full story can be found here.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs



Dennis Kozlowski of Tyco International

Denis Kozlowski was synonymous with corporate excess in the early 2000s. His illegal activities, including unauthorized bonuses and fraudulent stock sales, cost Tyco and its shareholders $600 million.

Convicted in 2005 of grand larceny, securities fraud, and other charges, Kozlowski was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, his case becoming a key example in discussions about corporate governance.

Read the full story here.

Martin Shkreli, dubbed "the most hated man in America"

Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals

Shkreli is infamous for his behavior as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, where he famously raised the price of a lifesaving drug by over 5,000 percent. However, it was his prior actions as a hedge fund manager that led to his downfall.

Convicted of securities fraud in 2018, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison, highlighting the risks of financial misrepresentation.

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos

Elizabeth Holmes, former boss of Theranos

Holmes was initially celebrated as a revolutionary entrepreneur promising to disrupt the medical testing industry.However, investigations revealed Theranos’ technology was fundamentally flawed, leading to dangerous inaccuracies in health data.Convicted of fraud in 2022, Holmes was sentenced in 2022 to more than 11 years in prison for her actions.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Allen Stanford’s massive Ponzi scheme

Fraudster Allen Stanford

Through his Stanford Financial Group, Allen Stanford defrauded investors of approximately $7 billion. He used the cash to live a lavish lifestyle, including pumping money into his own cricket team, a sport not massively played in his home state of Texas.

His 110-year prison sentence, handed down in 2012, stands as one of the harshest penalties for financial fraud, reflecting the scale and impact of his crimes on thousands of victims worldwide.

Unlike the other CEOs, He maintains to this day he did nothing wrong.

The full story can be found here.

Looking for a job? Visit www.whatjobs.com today



Sanjay Kumar, former CEO of Computer Associates

Kumar was at the center of a $2.2 billion accounting fraud scandal. His efforts to obstruct a federal investigation further compounded his legal troubles.

In 2006, Kumar pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, underscoring the consequences of manipulating financial records and obstructing justice.

John Rigas, founder and CEO of Adelphia Communications

Rigas was convicted in 2004 after he and his sons embezzled funds and hid debt, leading to one of the largest corporate bankruptcies at the time. Sentenced to 15 years in prison, Rigas’ case is often cited as a clear example of how personal greed can destroy corporate foundations.

Samuel D. Waksal of ImClone Systems

Another of the criminal CEOs, Samuel D. Waksal was jailed for over seven years after being convicted in 2003. He attempted to sell his company’s stock based on insider knowledge that a major drug would not be approved by the FDA.

He also involved his friend, TV star Martha Stewart, in the scandal.

Joe Nacchio of Qwest Communications

Nacchio was convicted on 19 counts of insider trading after he illegally sold $52 million in stock, knowing that Qwest would soon face financial difficulties. Sentenced in 2007 to six years, Nacchio’s case highlighted the dangers of insider trading and the significant penalties that can follow.

Follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook



