US Job Market Shows Steady Growth in January, Led by Healthcare and Retail



The US economy added 143,000 nonfarm jobs, with a slight dip in the unemployment rate to 4.0%.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics marks a continuation of steady labor market trends, though some industries saw gains while others struggled.

Key Highlights

Healthcare : Leading job gains with 44,000 new positions.

: Leading job gains with 44,000 new positions. Retail Trade : Added 34,000 jobs, primarily in general merchandise stores.

: Added 34,000 jobs, primarily in general merchandise stores. Social Assistance : Gained 22,000 jobs, largely in individual and family services.

: Gained 22,000 jobs, largely in individual and family services. Mining Industry: Experienced a decline, with a loss of 8,000 jobs, mainly in support activities.

Employment Trends in Major Industries

Healthcare : Hospitals (+14,000), nursing homes (+13,000), and home healthcare services (+11,000) fueled this sector’s growth.

: Hospitals (+14,000), nursing homes (+13,000), and home healthcare services (+11,000) fueled this sector’s growth. Retail : General merchandise stores and furniture retailers were the primary contributors to retail job growth, although electronics and appliance stores saw a decline of 7,000 jobs.

: General merchandise stores and furniture retailers were the primary contributors to retail job growth, although electronics and appliance stores saw a decline of 7,000 jobs. Social Assistance : Employment in social services has consistently grown by an average of 20,000 jobs per month in 2024.

: Employment in social services has consistently grown by an average of 20,000 jobs per month in 2024. Government: Increased by 32,000 jobs in January, continuing its upward trend from 2024.

Mining Struggles Amid Decline

The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector saw a reduction of 8,000 jobs in January.

The job loss was concentrated in support activities for mining, a trend that continued from the previous year.

Other Sectors Show Stability

Employment in sectors like construction, manufacturing, and professional services showed little change in January, indicating a stable but unremarkable month for these industries.

Wages and Workweek Trends

Wages : The average hourly earnings for all private-sector employees rose by 17 cents to $35.87, marking a 4.1% increase year-over-year.

: The average hourly earnings for all private-sector employees rose by 17 cents to $35.87, marking a 4.1% increase year-over-year. Workweek: The average workweek for all private-sector employees slightly dropped to 34.1 hours. The manufacturing sector maintained its workweek at 40.0 hours.

Long-Term Unemployment Remains Unchanged

The number of long-term unemployed individuals (jobless for 27 weeks or more) remained steady at 1.4 million, accounting for 21.1% of all unemployed workers. These individuals continue to face challenges finding work despite overall gains in job numbers.

The Labor Force Participation Rate

Both the labor force participation rate (62.6%) and the employment-population ratio (60.1%) remained stable in January.

These figures have been relatively unchanged in recent months, reflecting the broader stagnation in workforce activity.

Revisions to Past Data

Employment data for previous months has been revised upward.

For example, the November jobs number was revised up by 49,000, and December’s total was revised by 51,000, indicating stronger-than-expected growth in the latter part of 2024.

Adjustments to Population Estimates

January 2025 saw adjustments to population estimates, affecting the household survey.

This annual update resulted in an increase in the civilian labor force by 2.1 million, with a noticeable rise in both employment and unemployment figures due to new population data.

What’s Next for the Job Market?

Looking ahead, the US job market shows signs of resilience, with continued growth in healthcare, retail, and social services.

However, challenges remain in industries like mining and oil extraction, which could impact broader economic stability.

Despite ongoing job gains, long-term unemployment remains a concern, signaling that not all sectors are equally benefiting from the recovery.

As the economy navigates these trends, it will be essential to monitor how industries adjust to economic pressures and shifting demographic factors.

With labor force participation rates holding steady and wage growth continuing, there’s potential for further improvement, but caution is warranted as certain sectors continue to struggle.

Expert analysis

Alex Paterson, CEO of Whatjobs.com, said:

“January’s job report highlights a stable but evolving U.S. labor market, with significant growth in sectors like healthcare and retail, which continue to drive employment. While the overall numbers are positive, it’s crucial to keep an eye on industries like mining that are still facing challenges. At WhatJobs, we’re focused on providing the latest insights to help job seekers and employers navigate these trends and make informed decisions for the year ahead.”

Key Takeaways

The US job market added 143,000 jobs in January 2025, keeping unemployment at 4.0%.

Healthcare, retail, and social assistance saw the largest job gains.

Mining and oil extraction industries experienced job losses.

Wage growth continues, but the overall workweek decreased slightly.

Long-term unemployment remains a persistent issue.