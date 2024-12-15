10 Unbelievable Memorable Marketing Stunts Everyone Remembers

Marketing stunts are a tried-and-tested means to capture public attention, often pushing the boundaries of creativity—and sometimes, good taste.

Here’s a look at ten of the most outrageous marketing stunts that brands have executed to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Red Bull Stratos: Jumping from the Edge of Space

In 2012, Red Bull took brand-associated risk to a literal new height.

Felix Baumgartner, an Austrian skydiver, leaped from a helium balloon nearly 24 miles above the Earth.

This daring feat, watched by millions worldwide, underscored Red Bull’s “gives you wings” slogan while setting records for the highest skydive and the fastest freefall.

Image: Benoit DUCHATELET (Flickr)

Taco Bell Buys the Liberty Bell

On April 1, 1996, Taco Bell declared it had purchased the Liberty Bell to help reduce the national debt and renamed it the “Taco Liberty Bell.”

The prank quickly caught fire, prompting thousands of concerned calls to the National Historic Park in Philadelphia before it was revealed as a rather brilliant April Fool’s joke.

Burger King’s Left-Handed Whopper

In 1998, Burger King advertised a new ‘Left-Handed Whopper,’ designed to fit more comfortably in the left hand.

This was another April Fool’s prank that caught many off-guard, leading to orders for the fake burger.

Virgin Cola’s Disappearing Can

In an attempt to disrupt the cola wars, Virgin Cola launched a can that would supposedly turn blue when past its best before date.

The gimmick was aimed to suggest that their cola was fresher but ended up confusing consumers more than it captivated them.

IKEA’s Overnight Sleepover

IKEA invited 100 Facebook fans for a sleepover at its store in Essex in the UK in 2011.

The participants, selected from 100,000 applicants, enjoyed movies, meals, and the advice of a sleep expert.

This unique experience created a buzz, reinforcing IKEA’s image as a fun and customer-centric brand.

Domino’s “Paving for Pizza”

In 2018, Domino’s launched the “Paving for Pizza” campaign.

The company said potholes and rough roads could cause damage to their pizzas during delivery.

it offered to fix potholes in towns across America to ensure smooth pizza deliveries.

Residents could nominate their town through the campaign’s website, and Domino’s would fund the repairs, branding the fixed potholes with their logo and the message “Oh yes we did.”

Potholes and the condition of the roads drive people up the wall, so this proved to be a shrewd move from Domino’s as it gathered major media attention.

Half.com Renames a Town

In 1999, Half.com convinced the town of Halfway, Oregon, to rename itself to Half.com for a year in exchange for company stock, Internet access, and other financial incentives.

This bold move earned extensive media coverage ahead of the brand’s launch.

It was bought by eBay a year later.

Snapple’s Largest Popsicle

In 2005, Snapple attempted to beat the world record for the largest frozen treat by building a massive 17.5-ton ice pop in New York City.

Unfortunately, the stunt backfired when the popsicle melted faster than expected, causing a sticky mess in Union Square.

The Blair Witch Project: Pioneering Viral Marketing

In 1999, ‘The Blair Witch Project’ marketed itself through grainy footage, purporting to be genuine documentary clips of haunted woods.

This early form of viral marketing created immense buzz and confusion, significantly contributing to the film’s box office success.

Sprint’s “Cell Phone Lane”

In an effort to highlight the dangers of distracted walking, Sprint installed “cell phone lanes” for texters on sidewalks in select cities.

In an effort to highlight the dangers of distracted walking, Sprint installed "cell phone lanes" for texters on sidewalks in select cities.

While meant as a playful reminder, it sparked dialogue about technology’s impact on everyday attention and safety.