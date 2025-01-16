Job Searches Surge in January: Glassdoor Data Reveals Key Trends for 2025

New data from Glassdoor shows Americans are looking for new opportunities at the start of 2025.

January is historically the busiest month for job searches, and Glassdoor’s data shows job seeker activity will be 11 percent higher than other months.

The week of January 13 is the most active week of the year, with a 19 percent increase.

The start of a new year is a time for fresh starts, and for many American workers, that means pursuing new job opportunities.

According to Glassdoor data, job seekers plan to capitalize on the momentum of 2025 to advance their careers.

The week of January 20, which includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will also see elevated job search activity before gradually declining toward the end of the month.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Workers Eye New Opportunities

A Glassdoor community survey shows 59% of professionals surveyed are focused on finding a new job in 2025.

Many workers felt stuck in their careers due to a weak job market in 2024, but with economic conditions improving, a wave of “revenge quitting“ may be on the horizon.

Career Pivots on the Rise

For many, the job search isn’t just about a new role—it’s about a new direction. 50% of professionals plan to switch careers in 2025, while another 32% are considering it.

Workers Explore New Industries

70% of job applications on Glassdoor go to a different occupation than the job seeker’s current one.

of job applications on Glassdoor go to a different occupation than the current one. 80% of applications target a different industry.

of applications target a different industry. 57% of job seekers apply to jobs in a different department or function, such as engineers looking for roles in project management.

These trends highlight a growing willingness among workers to explore unfamiliar career paths and industries.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Resolutions Beyond Work

Career changes aren’t the only focus for Americans in January. Glassdoor data shows a spike in discussions about personal resolutions:

Mentions of “ marathon “ increase 67%.

marathon increase “ Weight lifting” discussions rise 261%.

Weight lifting” discussions rise 261%. “Dry January” conversations surge 480%.

Financial goals also take center stage:

Tax-related discussions rise, with mentions of W-2 and 1099 forms increasing 132% and 73%, respectively.

132% and 73%, respectively. Interest in financial advisors and 401(k) plans grows 24% and 25%, respectively.

Understanding the Data

Glassdoor’s findings are based on:

Job applications from March 2017 to November 2024, analyzed using the Prophet package to identify seasonal trends.

A career goals survey conducted between January 6-8, 2025, with over 700 responden ts .

. A career pivot poll from December 13-16, 2024, with responses from 3,000 US professionals.

from December 13-16, 2024, with responses from 3,000 US professionals. Analysis of keyword trends in Glassdoor community discussions from December to January (2023-2024).

These insights provide a snapshot of how workers are leveraging the new year to make career moves and life changes.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

A Year of Change and Opportunity

With job searches and career pivots at an all-time high, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of major transitions.

Whether workers are seeking a new job, switching industries, or focusing on personal goals, January sets the stage for transformation.