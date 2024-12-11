Man Launched $9M Lawsuit Over “Boneless Wings”

A lot of people eat chicken wings every day.

2023 Data released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN shows 2,400 chickens are slaughtered every second around the world.

Millions and millions of chicken wings are eaten around the world every single day.

The desire of customers not to have to dissect their dinners and be left with a pile of bones has led the fast food companies to come up with “boneless” options.

However, this means going to war with nature, as it’s an indisputable fact chicken wings have bones in.

So, when you’re eating a “boneless” wing, you should probably have some idea it’s not as nature intended.

However, this seemed to incite the rage of a man called Aimen Halim, who took his grievance to court. He had been eating in a branch of Buffalo Wild Wings and was left unsatisfied with his “boneless wing” meal.

Most people might have a word with the manager, or just go home and complain to their partner.

Mr Halim decided the best course of action was to sue both Buffalo Wild Wings and its parent company , Inspire Brands, for $9 million.

His grievance was that his “boneless wings” were in fact processed breast meat molded and fried to look like wings. He claimed this was false advertising and unfair business practices.

His lawsuit argued because “consumers understand and expect boneless wings to be a type of chicken wing,” Buffalo Wild Wings was misleading customers by not offering a deboned version of the classic wing.

He claimed customers were buying glorified chicken nuggets.

He said customers “would have paid less for them, or not purchased them at all.”

The suit led to an all-time moment of social media snark from Buffalo Wild Wings, which said:

“It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo.”

What Happened?

Like in a lot of lawsuits against fast food companies, the judge was not sympathetic and threw the case out in 2018.

The court found the term “boneless wings” was a generic descriptive term., This was rather than a specific promise of the cut of chicken used.

The judge added reasonable consumers wouldn’t be misled into believing boneless wings were actual wings with the bones taken out.