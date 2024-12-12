The Story Of Coca-Cola’s “Holidays Are Coming” Commercial

The festive season brings joy to millions worldwide, and Coca-Cola’s one company that has embraced that more than any other.

Many years ago, one bright spark at Coca-Cola came up with the idea of the company being associated with Christmas.

Way back in 1931, the company commissioned illustrator Haddon Sundblom to create an oil painting of Santa Claus drinking Coke during Christmas.

Since then, the company’s marketing has been intertwined with the festive season.

The most iconic part of this enormously successful branding is the “Holidays are Coming” commercial.

For many people, the commercial (or advert if you’re in the UK) marks the start of the festive season and that warm and fuzzy feeling it brings.

The Commercial

This doesn’t need too much explanation, as everyone knows the commercial.

It starts with a small boy ringing a bell to alert people of the presence of a spectacular convoy of festive Coca-Cola trucks traveling down a nearby highway.

Crowds gather as the trucks travel through the area, lighting up Christmas trees and decorations as they go along.

The commercial ends with Santa Claus raising a bottle of Coke to the awe-struck boy as the trucks depart.

You can watch it below.

Who Wrote The Song?

The song is actually called “Wonderful Dream” (Holidays are Coming).

It was written by American-German recording artist Melanie Thornton and a group of songwriters.

Coca-Cola’s version uses alternate lyrics.

Coke Ditched The Commercial For Several Years

Coca-Cola actually stopped the commercial for several years to focus on alternatives.

Of course, there was a clamor to bring it back, and in 2007, Coke gave the people what they wanted with the latest version.

Hollywood special effects

The commercial was made in 1995, so the producers didn’t have access to the CGI so prevalent today.

Instead, they went big.

They recruited the renowned company Industrial Light and Magic, who had worked on the “Star Wars” movies, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Forrest Gump.”

In the commercial, the producers used three semi-trailer props.

These were crafted onto a massive caravan of Coke trucks.

Each truck was 40 feet long, weighed two tons, and had more than 30,000 bulbs.

People involved have confirmed it was “incredibly bright.”

The company has since brought the trucks to life, and they tour several countries worldwide in the run-up to Christmas.

Industry experts have praised Coca-Cola’s “Holidays are Coming” commercial as a marketing masterstroke.

It combines storytelling, tradition, and branding, as well as a classic jingle, and warms the hearts of people around the world every year.