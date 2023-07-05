Balu Chaturvedula has been appointed the new country head of Walmart Global Tech in India.

Walmart Global Tech is the technology division of the renowned retail company Walmart.

Chaturvedula previously served as the vice president for supply chain technology VP for Walmart’s US Omni Tech organization.

He takes over from Hari Vasudev, who will assume a global role in Bentonville, Arkansas, as the executive vice-president of Global Tech Platforms.

Based in Bengaluru, Chaturvedula will lead the vision of Walmart Global Tech in India.

His role entails fostering a culture of innovation and ensuring seamless and delightful experiences for Walmart’s customers, members, and associates.

Walmart expressed confidence in Chaturvedula’s extensive technical expertise and experience as a leader, highlighting the value he brings as they strive to be a people-focused, technology-driven omnichannel retailer.

He has been with Walmart since 2015 and has previously worked with prominent organizations like HP, Yahoo!, and Motorola.

He holds an engineering degree from the University of Madras and an executive management degree from UC Berkeley.

