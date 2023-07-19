A kitchen and toilet tissue paper maker in Wales has been hit with a £1 million fine following a severe injury sustained by an employee who was struck in the face by a crane hook.

The incident occurred on November 5, 2019, at Sofidel UK Limited in Neath.

The worker was attempting to free a paper reel that had become jammed on the exit rails of a paper machine using an overhead crane.

However, during the operation, a section of the crane made contact with the spinning reel, causing the crane hook to swing forcefully and hit the man in the face.

The incident caused him to lose an eye.

He also suffered multiple facial fractures, and lost nine teeth.

An investigation conducted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found Sofidel UK Limited, located at Brunel Way in Neath, had failed to conduct a suitable and adequate risk assessment to identify the hazards associated with improperly ejected paper reels from the machine.

It found the company had also neglected to put in necessary control measures and provide employees with essential information and instructions on how to handle such situations.

Despite the issue occurring regularly, no risk assessment had been undertaken, even though operators were supplied with basic equipment to deal with these incidents.

Sofidel UK Limited admitted breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 during a hearing at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on July 13.

The firm was fined £1 million and ordered to pay costs amounting to £13,446.50.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE Inspector Matthew Gray, said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by carrying out a suitable risk assessment which included non-routine operations such as clearing of blockages, and by implementing appropriate control measures and safe working practices.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

