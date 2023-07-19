Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata is planning a new UK gigafactory that would bring 4,000 new jobs to Somerset.

The automaker will invest £4 billion in building a flagship electric car battery factory in the county.

The plant is set to be one of Europe’s largest, producing batteries for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and supplying other car manufacturers.

The project will also generate additional employment opportunities in the wider supply chain.

The UK government is reportedly providing considerable subsidies to support the initiative.

This battery plant is considered the most major investment in the UK automotive industry since Nissan’s establishment in the 1980s.

The move is seen as crucial for the transition of the car manufacturing sector from traditional petrol and diesel vehicles to electric ones.

Batteries make up a significant portion of the value of electric vehicles, making a reliable supply essential for the growth of the UK car industry.

However, the UK lags behind the US and EU in attracting investments in low-carbon technologies.

The hope is that Tata’s battery investment will pave the way for further investments in the UK.

The decision by Tata to choose the UK over a rival site in Spain is viewed as a major win for the country.

However, there’ve been concerns about the scale of subsidies provided to secure the investment.

Questions are being raised about the potential impact on other companies in the electric vehicle sector and whether they will receive sufficient government support.

The UK government is pursuing net-zero goals, including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee is investigating the UK’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing sector to explore further opportunities and potential challenges.

