WhatJobs.com, the innovative global job search platform, is excited to announce its plans to launch a new Machine Learning Division based in Bangalore, India.

This strategic investment aims to harness the power of machine learning technology to revolutionize the job search experience for candidates and employers worldwide.

The upcoming Machine Learning Division will develop advanced algorithms and models to enhance the platform’s capabilities in accurately matching job seekers with relevant opportunities and helping employers find the best talent for their organizations.

By leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, WhatJobs.com aims to create a more personalized, efficient, and streamlined user job search experience.

The decision to establish the new division in Bangalore, India’s technology hub, highlights WhatJobs.com’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the online recruitment industry.

The city’s vibrant tech ecosystem and pool of skilled professionals make it the ideal location for the company’s Machine Learning Division.

Adil Rehman, COO at WhatJobs.com, shared his excitement about the upcoming launch, saying: “Investing in machine learning technology is a critical step towards enhancing our platform’s capabilities and delivering a truly revolutionary job search experience.

By establishing our new division in Bangalore, we’re confident that we can tap into the city’s exceptional talent pool and foster cutting-edge innovations.”

CTO Sudakar Gunaseelan also expressed enthusiasm for the new Machine Learning Division, saying: “Machine learning has the potential to transform the online recruitment landscape, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this change.

Our new division in Bangalore will allow us to further develop and refine our platform, ensuring we continue to provide the best possible job search experience for our users worldwide.”

About WhatJobs.com:

WhatJobs.com is a fast-growing global job search platform committed to revolutionizing the job search experience in the online recruitment industry for candidates and employers. Using advanced technology and a dedicated team, WhatJobs.com offers a seamless, efficient, and personalized job search experience, connecting job seekers with relevant opportunities and employers with top talent.

Click here for more information about WhatJobs.com or contact hello@whatjobs.com