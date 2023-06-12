Wipro Chief Human Resources Officer, Saurabh Govil stresses the importance of upskilling IT professionals in the current economic slowdown and lower hiring environment.

Govil says the tech industry has reached a state of “sanity” regarding salaries.

He noted that pay raises in the future will be contingent upon people’s ability to upskill and reskill themselves.

Read More: Senior level exits continue at Wipro

He said: “In 2021, people had a lot of opportunities, our attrition was high and people were being hired at 30% premiums.

“That will not happen now. But now, niche skills like generative AI and cybersecurity will get a premium.”

As generative AI gains momentum, machine automation will take over lower-level tasks like analysis, pushing professionals to engage in more complex work.

Wipro’s goal is to automate various functions, including HR operations.

Read More: Top brass at Wipro takes pay cut

Govil envisions that 80 percent of HR queries will be resolved through bots.

Hence HR professionals will focus on coaching managers and leaders in team-building and improved management.

While the IT industry is gradually transitioning back to office work, Wipro is calling its employees back to the office three times a week.

But it has not made office attendance mandatory yet.

However, reminders are being sent to employees regarding the matter.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Govil explains that many employees are hesitant to return to the office as they believe working from home does not negatively impact productivity.

Currently, some employees are working in the office due to client demands, attending five days a week.

The company encourages employees to work in-person not only for their regular tasks but also for training purposes.

Wipro was among the first IT companies to request its senior leadership to return to office initially.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.