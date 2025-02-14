X Settles $10 Million Trump Lawsuit Over Capitol Attack Ban

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit he filed after being banned following the January 6 Capitol riot.

This marks the latest legal development tied to Trump’s ban from social media platforms in the aftermath of the 2021 attack.

The Legal Dispute and Its Origins

Trump’s Lawsuit : The legal battle began under the leadership of X’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey. Trump filed the suit after his account was suspended for his role in spreading misinformation related to the 2020 election, culminating in the violent events at the Capitol.

: The legal battle began under the leadership of X’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey. Trump filed the suit after his account was suspended for his role in spreading misinformation related to the 2020 election, culminating in the violent events at the Capitol. Reinstatement Under Musk: After Elon Musk’s acquisition of X, Trump’s account was reinstated. The former president also started a relationship with Musk, which grew as Musk spent $250 million supporting Trump’s re-election campaign.

Despite these developments, Trump’s legal team chose to continue pursuing the lawsuit, which has now been settled for $10 million.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

A Pattern of Social Media Settlements

Meta’s Settlement : This settlement is the second time a social media company has agreed to pay Trump after the Capitol insurrection. Earlier in 2024, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, settled a similar lawsuit for $25 million. Of that amount, $22 million was allocated to his presidential library.

: This settlement is the second time a social media company has agreed to pay Trump after the Capitol insurrection. Earlier in 2024, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, settled a similar lawsuit for $25 million. Of that amount, $22 million was allocated to his presidential library. Possible Future Settlements: Trump’s attorneys are reportedly looking to reach a similar deal with Google, which banned him from YouTube following the Capitol attack.

Trump’s Relationship with Musk

Collaboration with Musk : Recently, Trump and Musk have cultivated a closer relationship. This culminated in Trump being appointed to lead the newly established “ department of government efficiency, ” a move that further solidified their political ties.

: Recently, Trump and Musk have cultivated a closer relationship. This culminated in Trump being appointed to lead the newly established “ ” a move that further solidified their political ties. Public Appearances: Since Trump’s re-election the two have made a number of appearances together, including a bizarre press session where Musk had his son sitting on his shoulders.

The Capitol Attack and Its Aftermath

The Role of Social Media : Trump used X, then Twitter, to encourage his supporters to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021. This rally ultimately led to the violent storming of the Capitol. The aftermath of these events saw widespread social media bans, triggering multiple lawsuits.

: Trump used X, then Twitter, to encourage his supporters to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021. This rally ultimately led to the violent storming of the Capitol. The aftermath of these events saw widespread social media bans, triggering multiple lawsuits. Misinformation Spread: Trump’s use of social media to spread false claims about the 2020 election has been a central issue in the ongoing legal disputes with social media platforms. These platforms argue that his posts violated their policies against misinformation and incitement to violence.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

A Changing Relationship

The settlement of this lawsuit represents a shift in Trump’s relationship with social media companies, particularly with Musk’s platform. His return to X, alongside his political moves, suggests that he may use the platform more actively as he prepares for future campaigns.

However, his past legal battles indicate that the dynamics between Trump and tech companies will continue to evolve, with more settlements potentially on the horizon.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

What’s Next for Trump and Social Media?

Future Legal Actions : As Trump looks to continue his public presence, the legal battles with social media giants may not be over. His attorneys are reportedly considering similar claims against YouTube, and more settlements could follow.

: As Trump looks to continue his public presence, the legal battles with social media giants may not be over. His attorneys are reportedly considering similar claims against YouTube, and more settlements could follow. The Role of X: With Musk now in control of X, the platform could become an even more significant tool in Trump’s political playbook. The relationship between the two could shape the future of online discourse, especially in the context of US politics.

In the coming months, we may see more developments in this ongoing saga, with Trump possibly seeking additional compensation or negotiating further agreements with other tech companies.

The intersection of social media, politics, and the law continues to raise questions about free speech, corporate responsibility, and accountability in the digital age.