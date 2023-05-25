Federal labor prosecutors have accused Amazon of violating federal labor laws by preventing off-duty workers from using workspaces for union organizing.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has charged the company for selectively barring employees from accessing nine warehouses across several states.

The complaints aim to compel Amazon to grant employee access to facilities for organizing purposes and to provide training on related procedures.

As the country’s second-largest private employer, Amazon has been increasingly embroiled in conflicts with labor organizers nationwide.

The NLRB, responsible for enforcing labor laws, has received over 180 unfair labor practice cases against Amazon in 22 states.

In response to the allegations, Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards dismissed the complaints as baseless and expressed confidence in their ability to refute them through the legal process.

One of the specific complaints reported by Bloomberg relates to an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, where workers voted last year to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union.

Additionally, Amazon is under investigation regarding its election clash with the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

In April, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced the inclusion of a group of contract Amazon delivery drivers in California into its union.

Complaints brought forth by NLRB prosecutors are adjudicated by agency judges, whose decisions can be appealed to the labor board members in Washington and, subsequently, to federal court.

The NLRB has the authority to mandate employers to reinstate workers and amend policies but lacks the power to levy punitive damages or hold executives personally accountable for violations.

The RWDSU case involves the union’s efforts to represent workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

Federal officials determined that Amazon’s conduct during the 2021 election compromised its fairness, but the outcome of a rerun election hinges on contested ballots.

