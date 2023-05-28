Amazon Fresh has extended its price reduction campaign to help customers with the cost of living.

From May 25 to June 19, shoppers can enjoy further discounts of up to 35 percent on the Amazon product range, which includes everyday essentials, popular household brands, and more.

This initiative follows last month’s announcement where Amazon Fresh had already reduced prices on over 200 items.

Read More: Amazon faces federal labor charges over anti-union efforts

With the arrival of warmer weather, the current promotion also features enticing deals on Amazon BBQ meats and fresh fruits.

In a similar vein, Morrisons recently disclosed its plan to slash the prices of breakfast essentials by more than half, marking its fourth round of price cuts this year.

CEO David Potts referred to these reductions as the first of many “deflation dividends” that shoppers can expect to see in the coming months.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

He emphasized that Morrisons, being in direct contact with commodity prices due to its ownership of food factories, is dedicated to promptly passing on any cost easements to customers.

Both Amazon Fresh and Morrisons are proactively addressing the challenges posed by rising living costs by implementing measures to reduce prices and provide greater value to consumers.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook