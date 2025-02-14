Americans Choosing Job Searches Over Love This Valentine’s Day

New research from Indeed shows Americans are more focused on finding a new career than a Valentine’s Day date.

The survey, conducted by Harris Poll for Indeed, found 61% of those surveyed would prefer to job hunt over going on a date.

Although the job market is slowly stabilizing, job hunting continues to be a daunting and time-consuming process for many.

The Job Search Struggle

Finding the right job today can feel just as difficult as finding the perfect romantic partner. Over half of the survey respondents (53%) admitted to spending more time job searching than dating.

This reveals how exhausting the search for a new role has become, with many workers struggling to secure their next position despite ongoing job openings.

A critical issue is the rising number of long-term job seekers. More than 1.6 million Americans have been searching for a job for at least six months.

The lengthy process of applying, interviewing, and waiting for feedback has left many feeling disheartened and frustrated.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

The Truth Behind Low Unemployment Rates

While the US unemployment rate stands at a healthy 4%, this number conceals the difficulties faced by active job seekers.

Since 2022, long-term job seekers have increased by 50%, many applying to dozens of jobs only to hear nothing back.

In some sectors, there are more opportunities, but in others, jobs are becoming harder to find.

As a result, highly qualified workers are competing for fewer positions, making it more difficult for many to find the right job.

Real Stories of Job Search Fatigue

Lex Vezilj, a criminology graduate, has struggled to move out of the hospitality industry. Despite hundreds of applications, she remains stuck in roles that don’t match her degree.

She says:

“I would rather choose a new date every day for the rest of my life than ever job hunt again.”

Lex is among those who find job hunting to be more brutal than any dating experience.

On the other hand, Alexa Steinhauser, a graphic design graduate, finds herself prioritizing job searching over dating, but not for the reasons you might expect.

She said financial security plays a major role in her decision.

She said:

“It’s really hard to be my best self and put my best foot forward when I’m struggling financially.”

Since earning her master’s degree in graphic design in 2019, she’s been ghosted by employers and taken on temporary jobs that don’t align with her career goals.

Despite their different experiences, both Lex and Alexa’s stories highlight the challenges faced by today’s job seekers.

They’re working tirelessly to secure a role that fits their skills, only to be met with rejection or no response at all.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

The Tough Reality of a Competitive Job Market

The stories of Lex and Alexa illustrate how tough the current job market can be.

For some, like Lex, applying for jobs that aren’t a perfect fit becomes necessary just to secure any opportunity.

She said:

“Every single day, I leave work and then I have to spend 2-3 hours applying for jobs I probably won’t hear back from.”

For Alexa, constant rejection and ghosting from potential employers have taken a toll on her self-esteem. She said:

“Getting rejected or constantly getting ghosted takes a really big hit on my self-esteem.”

The Dark Side of Job Searching

Much like dating, job hunting often involves disappointment. Job seekers encounter roles that seem perfect at first but turn out to be less than they expected.

Similarly, both job seekers and employers are guilty of ghosting, leaving people wondering why they didn’t hear back.

The desperation for a job is evident in online forums, where professionals vent their frustrations. Alexa reflects on how humbling the process can be.

She said:

“It requires a tremendous amount of humility and a little bit of an ego death.

For Alexa, this has meant considering work outside of her field just to make ends meet, even contemplating roles like a barista.

The Never-Ending Job Search Cycle

For people like Lex and Alexa, job searching can feel like an endless cycle of applications and interviews. They pour their energy into finding the right job, only to face repeated rejections or ghosting.

It’s exhausting, and the uncertainty about when they will find the right opportunity makes it even harder to stay hopeful.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The Real Commitment: Job Searching in 2025

Job hunting today is a full-time job in itself.

Many Americans are choosing to dedicate more energy to their careers than their personal lives, whether due to financial pressures or the difficulty of finding the right role.

The job market may be slowly recovering, but for now, it’s a challenging environment.

As industries shift and competition rises, workers like Lex and Alexa continue to search for opportunities that offer more than just a paycheck—they want stability, growth, and fulfillment in their careers.