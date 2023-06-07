AO has initiated a recruitment campaign to hire over 250 new employees for its customer service specialists team.

The new hires will have the opportunity to follow a development pathway, allowing them to increase their starting salary from £24,000 to £31,000 within a year as they progress towards becoming customer service specialists.

This news comes after AO granted its contact centre agents pay raises of over 20 percent in the past year, accompanied by a performance-based bonus.

Jo Salisbury, AO head of contact centre transformation, told Retail Gazette: “Our customer service specialists go through AO’s Academy process, seeing them grow and develop their existing customer service skills.

“All colleagues will then have the opportunity to progress every three months, through four achievable development bands, to the stage where they are an expert on all things AO and earning a fantastic £31,000.”

Despite a 17.2 percent decline in sales at its core UK business in the third quarter, AO raised its profit expectations in January, affirming that the sales performance was in line with management projections.

Additionally, AO previously highlighted the ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis, which contributed to widening half-year losses in November.

