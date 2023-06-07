LinkedIn has introduced an identity-verification feature in India, making it the second market, after the US, to offer this service.

The verification process, facilitated by HyperVerge, a third-party service, utilizes DigiLocker to authenticate users’ credentials.

Those with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number can avail themselves of this feature, which will be displayed on their LinkedIn profiles.

Ashutosh Gupta, the LinkedIn country manager, said: “With nearly a billion members around the globe using LinkedIn to connect, seek employment and share knowledge, we recognize the paramount significance of safety, trust, and authenticity on the platform.

“Therefore, we are excited to introduce the new identity verification feature for our over 100 million members in India.”

Though voluntary, the verification process can increase members’ credibility and improve their chances of accessing professional prospects.

The feature is accessible to all LinkedIn members in India without any charge.

Gupta added: “Our aim with verification is not to elevate selected profiles, but to help all our members feel safe and confident when engaging on the platform. “

By verifying their identity, members can enhance their authenticity and trustworthiness, increasing their chances of finding meaningful professional opportunities.

LinkedIn recently launched the ID verification feature in the US in partnership with Clear, a third-party identity verification service.

US members can utilize this feature by providing a valid government-issued ID and a US phone number.

Gupta said: “While we are still in the early stage of launch, we are seeing a positive response from members who have opted to verify their identity with Clear.”

