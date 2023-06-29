ChatGPT owner OpenAI has announced it will open its first UK office in London.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, views the move as a chance to recruit top-tier talent globally.

This announcement follows Altman’s criticism of the EU’s proposed AI regulation, which mandates companies to disclose the data used in training their systems.

In contrast, the UK is considering a more “pro-innovation” approach to regulation.

Diane Yoon, OpenAI’s VP of People, said: “We are eager to assemble dynamic research and engineering teams to bolster our commitment to developing and advocating for safe AI.”

ChatGPT, which debuted last November, has generated significant global interest due to its ability to provide human-like responses.

This has also sparked discussions about the potential risks of AI and the necessary regulations to mitigate these risks, with the likes of Tesla boss Elon Musk raising major concerns.

During a gathering at University College London in May, Altman said AI could generate jobs and reduce inequality.

At the same event, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that AI could “positively transform humanity” and improve public services by offering emerging opportunities in various areas.

ChatGPT has had its share of controversy, with a temporary ban in Italy in April 2023 before its reinstatement.

The UK government has reportedly invested £2.5bn in AI since 2014.

