CNN chairman Chris Licht has stepped down abruptly, ending his tumultuous 13-month tenure.

The announcement was made during CNN’s daily editorial meeting, with the CEO of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, informing Licht of the decision.

Zaslav acknowledged Licht’s role was challenging and regretted that things didn’t work out.

He took responsibility for the outcome and assured CNN employees a comprehensive search, both internally and externally, would be conducted to find a new chief for the network, a process that is expected to take time.

Licht faced intense scrutiny following the publication of a lengthy Atlantic magazine profile last week.

It angered the company’s top executives and disheartened staff members who were already disappointed with the network’s ill-fated town hall event featuring former President Trump on May 10.

Since the town hall, CNN’s prime-time ratings, which were already declining, have dropped by 30 percent, indicating audience dissatisfaction.

In the Atlantic article by journalist Tim Alberta, Licht expressed regret over CNN’s coverage under his predecessor, Jeff Zucker.

He was depicted as a leader disconnected from the network’s culture, primarily focused on appeasing Republicans and rebuilding trust with viewers.

Licht’s departure follows a period of turbulence for CNN, characterized by cost-cutting pressures, programming missteps, and declining viewership.

This development deals another blow to Zaslav, who has faced numerous controversies since taking over as the overseeing boss of CNN, Warner Bros.’ film and TV studios, and HBO.

Zaslav had appointed Licht intending to restructure CNN, aiming for a more centrist approach to news and an increased presence of Republicans on the network.

However, the town hall event with Trump in New Hampshire triggered negative reactions and marked a turning point for Licht’s position.

Licht’s successor will need to guide CNN through a changing media landscape, adapting to the decline in pay TV subscribers and the rise of cord-cutting.

Restoring confidence among staff members and rebuilding CNN’s reputation will be crucial tasks for the incoming chairman.

