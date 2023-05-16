Tesla Boss Elon Musk has been subpoenaed by the US Virgin Islands as part of a lawsuit accusing JP Morgan Chase of enabling Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.

The lawsuit seeks documents demonstrating communication between Musk, the Wall Street Bank, and Epstein, who died in 2019.

It is important to note Musk himself is not accused of any wrongdoing in this case.

Read More: Elon Musk says he found a new CEO for Twitter

On Monday, Musk reiterated his denials over suggestions Epstein had provided him with financial advice.

The lawsuit filed by the US Virgin Islands accuses JP Morgan Chase of assisting in Epstein’s alleged crimes.

It claims that trafficked women were sexually abused by Epstein and others on his private island, Little St. James.

Read More: 11 Surprising Facts You Never Knew About Elon Musk

The government of the US Virgin Islands claims the bank failed to act on warning signs related to these alleged crimes, while JP Morgan Chase denies the allegations.

As part of the legal proceedings, it was revealed in a court filing that the authorities of the US Virgin Islands attempted to serve Musk with the subpoena but were unsuccessful.

The filing stated the government had emailed Musk’s counsel to inquire about accepting the subpoena on Musk’s behalf, but did not receive a response.

Read More: Elon Musk tweets “lawsuit time” after Microsoft’s use of Twitter data

The US Virgin Islands has now requested permission from a Manhattan federal court judge to serve the subpoena to Musk through Tesla’s registered agent.

While the court filing suggests Musk may have been referred to JP Morgan Chase by Epstein, the US Virgin Islands did not provide further details regarding its interest in obtaining documents from Musk.

Epstein was a client of JP Morgan Chase from 2000 to 2013, and Musk also had a business relationship with the bank as JP Morgan managed Tesla’s commercial banking business for several years.

Read More: Twitter recovers from debts as advertisers return after Elon Musk takeover

In response to the situation, Musk took to Twitter to dismiss the notion that he sought advice from Epstein, calling it “idiotic,” and referred to Epstein as a “dumb crook.”

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier, was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

He had connections with prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and influential individuals in the business world.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

In 2019, Epstein was accused by prosecutors of operating a “vast network” of underage girls for sex.

JP Morgan Chase has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

The subpoena issued to Musk is part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the US Virgin Islands’ case against the bank.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook