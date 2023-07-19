A potential strike by DHL workers at Gatwick Airport has been temporarily halted following the announcement of a new pay offer.

The Unite union said the 600 DHL employees, who support easyJet’s operations, will no longer proceed with the planned strike from Friday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 1.

However, strike action by 450 ASC, Menzies Aviation, and GGS workers is still scheduled for that period.

Read More: Gatwick airport staff to strike for eight days over pay

The ballot outcome will determine whether the DHL workers will join the subsequent strikes scheduled for August 4 to August 8.

In a display of good faith, the Gatwick DHL members agreed to suspend their initial set of strikes while the new offer is put to a vote.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell urged the remaining employers to return to negotiations and present an offer acceptable to their members.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Gatwick Airport activated contingency plans last week to address the potential disruptions caused by the labor disputes.

In conjunction with ongoing air traffic control strikes across Europe, these strikes pose a significant threat of widespread delays throughout the summer.

These actions have already affected easyJet, which relies heavily on Gatwick as its main operational hub.

The airline recently announced the cancellation of 1,700 scheduled services due to the potential disruptions caused by labor disputes.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.