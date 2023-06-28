Google is axing jobs at its subsidiary Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products.

In an email to employees, Chris Phillips, the head of Google’s maps division, Geo, said it plans to incorporate Waze into Google ads instead of using a separate advertising system.

This will lead to layoffs in sales, marketing, operations, and analytics roles focused on Waze Ads.

Read More: Ford cuts engineering units in US and Canada

Philips said: “We have decided to transition Waze’s ads monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps.

He noted the company hopes to “create a more scalable and optimized Waze Ads product.”

It will “wind down the current Waze Ads product while we focus on building new Waze Ads powered by Google Ads.”

The number of jobs to be eliminated was not disclosed in the email, and Google has not provided an official comment.

However, internal documentation indicates that the Waze unit has over 500 employees.

Read More: Uber cuts 200 recruiters in cost-saving move

Google bought Waze for approximately $1.3 billion in 2013.

Phillips said advertisers and partners would be notified about the change on Wednesday.

He assured employees that his team would address questions and outline plans during the upcoming Waze Town Hall on July 11.

This move is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and increase efficiency.

In January, Google’s parent Alphabet announced a staff reduction of 12,000 employees, equivalent to 6 percent of its total workforce, due to a significant slowdown in revenue growth.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Since December, Google has been integrating Waze into its Geo unit, which oversees its mapping services.

As part of the restructuring, Neha Parikh, the then-CEO of Waze, stepped down from her role.

Waze, known for its crowd-sourced approach to navigation, utilizes real-time traffic information to determine the most efficient driving routes.

The app boasts approximately 140 million active users worldwide.

Phillips expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the contributions made by the affected employees, acknowledging their role in Waze’s success and culture.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.