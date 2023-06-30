Meditation app maker Headspace Health has started a second round of job cuts, resulting in a 15 percent reduction in its workforce.

This move follows a broad trend of layoffs affecting the tech industry and other sectors.

In an internal memo to employees, CEO Russell Glass said the company had underestimated the impact of the current economic climate on consumer behavior.

However, he emphasized their commitment to achieving cash-flow positivity by 2024, ensuring self-sustainability without relying on external funding.

The cuts will affect 181 employees, primarily in the content creation teams responsible for Headspace’s popular meditation app.

The app has been downloaded over 70 million times since 2022.

The company said these changes aim to secure a profitable future and mentioned upcoming initiatives for 2024, such as an AI-powered journaling feature.

Headspace laid off 50 employees in December 2022 out of its 1,200-person workforce.

Its competitor, Calm, also underwent layoffs, downsizing approximately 20 percent of its staff of 400 in August.

Business of Apps reported that Calm reached 135 million app downloads by the end of 2022.

Founded in 2010 by Rich Pierson and Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk, Headspace was among the pioneering wellness and meditation apps.

In 2020, the company witnessed a surge in subscribers as the global pandemic and the divisive US presidential election took a toll on Americans’ mental health.

The meditation app, Headspace, offers guided meditation exercises and breath work, has gained popularity.

The company also provides mental health benefits to employees through an employee assistance plan.

After merging with Ginger, a mental health coaching platform, in a deal worth an estimated $3 billion, Headspace adopted the name “Headspace Health” in 2021.

