Security guards at Heathrow Airport are set to announce another round of strikes in the ongoing dispute over pay.

The union said: “The Unite notice regarding the industrial action at Heathrow is not live.

“It should be held at the moment until notice is served on the employer, next week.”

Heathrow’s security guards concluded a three-day strike last week because of an ongoing pay dispute.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Passengers can rest assured that we will do everything we can to minimise strike disruption so they can enjoy their hard-earned summer holidays.

“Unite has already tried and failed to disrupt the airport with unnecessary strikes on some of our busiest days and we continue to build our plans to protect journeys during any future action.”

“The simple fact remains that the majority of colleagues do not support Unite’s strikes.

“There is a two-year inflation-beating pay rise ready for colleagues, if only Unite would allow them to have a say.

“We will continue talks with Unite about resolving this issue.”

Unite members had already conducted 15 days of strike action, including over the bustling Easter period.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Escalating strike action will inevitably cause disruption, delays and cancellations across Heathrow.

“This widening dispute is a direct result of Heathrow airport’s dismissive attitude to its workers. They have seriously misjudged the anger of the workers.

“They have had every opportunity to make our members a fair pay offer but have chosen not to. It is now time for them to come back to the negotiating table and deal with this issue before further escalation occurs

“Strike action is now set to escalate throughout the summer and Unite will leave no stone unturned in support for our members involved in the dispute.”

On March 31, hundreds of security officers employed by Heathrow, who are part of the union, finished a 10-day strike.

The strike affected guards at Terminal 5, exclusively utilized by British Airways, and those responsible for inspecting aircraft cargo.

