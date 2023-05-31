Rail strikes are set to hit major events including the FA Cup final and the Epsom Derby.

Train companies have issued warnings services will be severely reduced due to the upcoming industrial action.

The drivers’ union Aslef has scheduled walkouts on Wednesday and June 3, while the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has called a strike on June 2.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check the schedules for the first and last trains.

Train services will typically start later and finish earlier than usual, with a severe reduction in operations.

On the RMT strike day, approximately half of the network will shut down, and only around 50 percent of normal services will run.

Mick Whelan, the general secretary of Aslef, expressed the determination of train drivers to continue with industrial action, emphasizing their commitment to seeking a resolution.

He called for the government to refrain from interfering in the negotiations, stating drivers, like other workers, deserve a pay raise after four years without one, especially considering inflation exceeding 10 percent over the past 12 months.

The strikes will impact 15 train companies, leading to wide regional variations in service availability.

On Aslef strike days, approximately 40 percent of trains will operate, but some operators may have no services at all.

Evening services on certain lines may also be affected on the days preceding and following the strikes.

Aslef plans to start an overtime ban at 15 train operating companies on June 1, which could cause further disruptions, particularly for travel to and from London.

The industrial action will notably impact football fans traveling to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Fans are advised not to rely on train travel from Manchester on the day of the match. Additionally, limited service is expected on Friday due to the RMT strike.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) expressed concerns about the upcoming strikes, highlighting the disappointment and frustration it will cause for commuters, event attendees, and families planning half-term holidays.

The unions maintain they have not received a recommended pay offer and assert strong support for the industrial action among their members and the public.

Both unions argue the government is obstructing the train companies from making an acceptable offer, a claim denied by ministers.

The Department for Transport emphasized a fair and reasonable pay offer has been facilitated by the government, urging union leaders to present it to their members for consideration.

