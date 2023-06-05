Puneet Chandok, the head of Amazon’s cloud division in India and South Asia, has announced his resignation, effective August 31.

Chandok assumed the leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) position in June 2019.

In response to his departure, Vaishali Kasture will temporarily assume the role of commercial business leader for the unit.

He currently oversees enterprise operations for mid-market and global businesses at AWS in India and South Asia.

This development comes after Amazon’s cloud computing unit unveiled its intention to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030.

The company is doubling down on its previous investments to meet the rising demand for cloud services in the third-largest economy in Asia.

AWS has been expanding its presence and services in India, recognizing its potential as a rapidly growing market for cloud computing.

