In-N-Out Burger has announced an upcoming ban on employees wearing masks in most states.

An internal memo says the company will prohibit face coverings for its employees in five of the seven states, with California and Oregon being the exceptions.

The memo notes the ban will be effective from Monday, August 14, except for those with a medical note.

Read More: In-N-Out Burger to expand in Tennessee to create 277 new jobs

In-N-Out Burger has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding this policy.

The rationale behind the ban, as outlined in the memo, is to facilitate better communication between employees and customers.

The memo said: “We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.”

Employees who wish to continue wearing masks must provide a medical note detailing their specific condition or health concern that necessitates mask usage.

Read More: Starbucks accused of banning Pride decorations at US stores

Those approved will then be required to wear a company-provided N-95 mask.

Critics, including Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease expert, have condemned In-N-Out’s policy, arguing it violates guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and puts employees at risk.

On the other hand, some online have supported the decision, stating it would enhance customer service and suggesting that the pandemic is no longer a concern.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

This is not the first time the fast food chain has faced backlash regarding pandemic-related regulations.

In October 2021, one of its San Francisco locations was temporarily closed for failing to comply with a local vaccination-proof mandate for indoor customers.

Shortly after, a restaurant in Pleasant Hill, California, faced a similar closure for repeated violations of public health orders.

In-N-Out’s chief legal and business officer, Arnie Wensinger, defended the chain’s stance in a fiery statement: “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.