Starbucks Workers United has claimed dozens of the company’s US stores are not allowing employees to decorate for Pride month.

Starbucks has denied the claims and says it continues to support the LGBTQ+ community, and there have been no changes to its policies regarding store decorations.

It added: “We continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.”

This claim by the union comes at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is facing increased attacks and challenges.

They’ve been subjected to protests, legislative efforts targeting transgender individuals and drag performances, and acts of physical violence.

The American Civil Liberties Union said nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this session.

Conservative activists have also fueled a backlash against corporations expressing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Starbucks has long been recognized as a progressive company with a history of supporting its LGBTQ+ workers.

It has provided health benefits to same-sex partnerships before gay marriage was legalized in the US.

Starbucks Workers United alleged baristas in at least 22 states have reported incidents, where they were told not to decorate for Pride month or store representatives took down Pride flags.

The reasons cited for the restrictions on decorations varied.

In Massachusetts, workers were reportedly told there weren’t enough labor hours to schedule partners for decorating.

In Maryland, workers claim they were told that the Pride decorations did not represent everyone.

In Oklahoma, concerns about safety after recent attacks at Target stores were allegedly given as the reason for the restrictions.

The issue of Pride decorations arises as Starbucks continues to face challenges from its baristas regarding unionization.

Although over 300 company-owned locations have voted to unionize, Starbucks has yet to sign a collective bargaining agreement with any stores.

The union has accused Starbucks of delaying negotiations, while the company denies these claims.

