London Underground train drivers are set to strike later this month as a dispute over pensions and working conditions continues.

The Aslef union confirmed the dates as Wednesday, July 26, and Friday, July 28.

This industrial action will coincide with a week of rolling strikes by RMT members on the tube network, resulting in intensified disruption for commuters and tourists across London.

The Transport for London (TfL) has not yet confirmed the exact impact of the combined strikes.

But a virtual halt in tube train services on Wednesday and Friday is expected, with widespread disruption throughout the week starting Sunday, July 23.

Buses and other TfL services will continue operating but will likely experience overcrowding and increased road congestion during the strikes.

Aslef’s decision to strike follows its first industrial action across London in eight years, which occurred in March.

It happened due to changes in working arrangements resulting from TfL’s funding crises.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, expressed concern over detrimental changes being pushed by management despite opposition from trade unions.

He said: “To protect our pensions, working conditions, and agreements, our members are ready to act.

Brennan said TfL bosses aim to create “an entirely flexible workforce with all existing agreements replaced – allowing them to cut hundreds more jobs and forcing those of us who remain to work harder for longer”.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that Aslef has announced strike action which will coincide with the action already announced by the RMT.

“We are urging both unions to reconsider this action and engage with us to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.”

The RMT is also planning rolling strikes the same week, involving 10,000 members across different sectors within London Underground.

The union is disputing TfL’s plans to reduce station staff by 600 and review pensions, which were conditions of London’s post-pandemic financial settlement with the central government.

The strikes on the London Underground will coincide with additional strikes by the RMT on the national rail network, with three 24-hour strikes scheduled for July 20, 22, and 29.

Aslef’s train drivers will also implement an overtime ban in the preceding week as part of the ongoing national pay dispute, leading to disruptions in mainline train services.

