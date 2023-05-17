Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a paid verification service in the UK.

This new feature allows users on Facebook and Instagram to obtain a blue tick verification badge in exchange for a monthly fee.

Similar to Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue, this service aims to provide users with enhanced credibility and protection against impersonation.

Read More: UK bank TSB calls on Meta to act as scams via Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram soar

The paid verification service is now available in the US, Australia, and New Zealand and is gradually being rolled out to UK users.

Those who have expressed interest in the Meta Verified feature will receive notifications when it becomes accessible to them, while others can expect to gain access in the coming weeks.

To qualify for verification, individuals must be at least 18 years old and submit a government ID for verification purposes.

Read More: FTC fights for ban on Meta profiting from young users’ data

Once approved by Meta, users will receive a verified badge on their profiles, indicating the authenticity of their accounts.

This badge offers protection against impersonation, as Meta will actively monitor these accounts for any signs of fraudulent activity.

Verified users will also have the advantage of accessing personalized support from a real person to address any account-related issues they may encounter.

Read More: Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg hints at possible layoffs after confirming hiring will slow

Meta’s decision to introduce a paid verification service follows a similar move made by Elon Musk with Twitter Blue in November 2022.

While Facebook and Instagram already have their own verification systems for notable figures, Meta does not plan to eliminate these existing processes.

Users can still apply for a verified badge if they meet the necessary account and eligibility requirements, in addition to subscribing to Meta Verified.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

This introduction of a paid verification service marks a notable shift in strategy for Facebook and Instagram, which were previously completely free to use.

Historically, the platforms relied heavily on advertising revenue as their primary source of income.

While the core services will remain free, the introduction of a paid tier with enhanced visibility represents an effort by Meta to explore alternative methods of monetizing the platforms.

As Meta rolls out its paid verification service in the UK, users will have the opportunity to benefit from increased credibility and protection, contributing to a more secure and reliable online experience.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook